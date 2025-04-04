Detroit Pistons Have Unfortunate Tobias Harris Update vs Raptors
As the Detroit Pistons reach the final stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season, they are dealing with setbacks to notable players, including Tobias Harris and Cade Cunningham.
Recently, Harris managed to get back on the floor after missing a couple of matchups due to Achilles Tendinopathy. However, the team has an unfortunate update on Harris as they prepare for their Friday night action against the Toronto Raptors.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Pistons are going to play without Harris on Friday night. He is ruled out with heel soreness.
After the Pistons’ March 25 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Harris wasn’t believed to be dealing with any setbacks initially. Just before the Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers tipped off, Harris was ruled out as a late scratch. He was not a part of Detroit’s 133-122 upset over the top team in the Eastern Conference.
The Pistons upgraded Harris heading into their Sunday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although he was probable—and even available at one point—Harris saw his status get changed at the last minute once again. Detroit didn’t find the same success, taking on a 123-104 loss against Minnesota.
When the Pistons paid a visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Harris was upgraded and started against the Western Conference powerhouse. He checked in for nearly 22 minutes. During that time, Harris shot 5-8 from the field, scoring 10 points. He also came down with four rebounds and produced two assists. The Pistons came up short with a 119-113 loss.
The Pistons could be moving forward with Harris on a day-by-day timeline. After missing Friday’s action in Toronto, Harris could be on pace to make his return to the court to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.