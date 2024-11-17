Detroit Pistons Key Veteran Remains on Injury Report vs Wizards
After re-signing with the Detroit Pistons over the summer, Simone Fontecchio has taken on a key reserve role with the team to begin the 2024-2025 NBA season.
The start has been slow for Fontecchio, and unfortunately, he’s been sidelined with an injury lately, derailing the progress he was beginning to make.
According to the Pistons’ injury report, Fontecchio is dealing with a toe sprain. Heading into the Sunday night matchup against the Washington Wizards, Fontecchio is listed as questionable.
He first popped up on the Pistons’ injury report ahead of their November 13 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pistons were playing the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back set. In the NBA Cup action against the Miami Heat one night prior, Fontecchio checked in off the bench for 23 minutes. During that time, he scored ten points on 40 percent shooting from three.
Fontecchio would go on to miss the Milwaukee matchup. Although his status was up in the air for Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, the Pistons rolled without him for the second time this year. The Pistons fell short in overtime against the Bucks on Wednesday, but they bounced back with a four-point win over the Raptors on Friday.
Through 12 games this year, Fontecchio has averaged nearly 20 minutes off the bench. He’s been struggling with his shooting, making just 37 percent of his five points per game. Although long-range shooting is typically his strong suit, Fontecchio made just 32 percent of his threes so far this season.
The veteran has produced six points and four rebounds per game. If he gets the nod to return to the Pistons’ lineup again on Sunday to face the Wizards, Fontecchio will likely come off the bench for his usual shift. For the time being, his status is unclear.
The Pistons and the Wizards are set to battle it out at 6 PM ET.
More Pistons on SI
Pistons Coach Praises Guards After Win vs Raptors
NBA Fans React to Pistons’ NBA Cup Win vs Raptors