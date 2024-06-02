Detroit Pistons Left Timberwolves ‘Very Concerned’ During Playoff Run
When the Detroit Pistons’ 2023-2024 NBA season concluded, they put all of their focus on a search for a President of Basketball Operations. Clearly, Troy Weaver’s roster construction over the years hasn’t gotten the job done.
The Pistons had a reported long list of candidates to oversee the front office. One of the most notable names in the search was Minnesota Timberwolves executive Tim Connelly.
As Connelly’s long-term plans aren't clear just yet, the Pistons were looking to scoop him up. Considering Connelly’s success in helping build two playoff contenders in the Western Conference, the Pistons liked the idea of having him turn their rebuild around.
For a moment, the Timberwolves were worried they might lose him, according to a report from The Athletic.
“The Timberwolves were very concerned about the Detroit Pistons potentially swooping in to make Connelly a lucrative offer, team sources told The Athletic, but those fears were allayed last week when the Pistons hired Trajan Langdon to run their basketball operations.”
In the end, the Pistons went in a different direction. Instead of landing Connelly, Detroit took a chance on former New Orleans Pelicans executive Trajan Langdon.
The former player-turned-executive got his first front-office role with the San Antonio Spurs, where he became a scout in 2012. In 2016, Langdon became the Assistant General Manager of the Brooklyn Nets. A few years later, the Pelicans came calling with an offer to make him the next GM.
This summer, Langdon has a top-five pick and league-leading cap space to work with. His first order of business went down earlier this week when he cut ties with Troy Weaver. With an empty seat beside him, Langdon is on the search for a new GM.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will focus on locking in Connelly long-term. With the Pistons being the only team team on the hunt for a new front office leader, Connelly hasn’t gained interest elsewhere at this time. That’s a positive sign for Minnesota, who is coming off of a Conference Finals run.