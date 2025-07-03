Pistons Linked to Possible Blockbuster Trade With Warriors, Kings
A three-team blockbuster trade between the Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, and the Sacramento Kings is being discussed early in the morning on the East Coast on Thursday.
The Pistons continue to be connected to the Sacramento Kings veteran, Malik Monk.
By now, it’s clear the Pistons are going to be sending away Dennis Schroder in a deal with the Kings. As Schroder became a free agent on Monday, the veteran guard agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Kings. He is expected to earn $45 million over that duration.
While the Pistons were initially expected to land Monk after losing Schroder, a trade with the Denver Nuggets made it possible for the Kings to afford keeping Monk. For a bit, it seemed Monk was indeed, off the table.
As of Thursday morning, that’s not exactly the case. Several reports have suggested Monk could be on the move to Michigan. NBC Sports Bay Area added some insight on the state of the three-team trade talks.
“The Kings, in turn, would send Monk to the Pistons, and second-year NBA guard Devin Carter and newly acquired big man Dario Šarić to the Warriors, the source said,” Ali Thanawalla and Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports Bay Area reported.
“The Kings parting ways with Monk has been the most likely scenario this offseason, two sources told NBC Sports California.”
Monk is a former first-round draft selection. He entered the NBA in 2017 out of Kentucky. With the 11th overall pick, Monk was selected by the Charlotte Hornets, where he played for the first four seasons of his pro career.
Monk spent one season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-2022, and then played in the previous three seasons with the Sacramento Kings. Last year, Monk averaged a career-high of 17 points per game, four rebounds, and six assists. He shot 33 percent from three.
via @anthonyVslater: There’s nothing near the finish line on the Jonathan Kuminga front as the third night of free agency wraps, per sources. Conversations ongoing with Warriors and several teams on periphery. Warriors also waiting on Al Horford decision.
The three-team deal might take some time to finalize, but there seems to be a lot of smoke coming out of those markets.
If the Pistons can add Monk to the mix, they would land a nice haul of players with Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson, and Monk.
Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency
Dennis Schroder Likely On His Way Out
Detroit Pistons Retain Paul Reed
Grizzlies Take a Top Pistons Target Off the Board