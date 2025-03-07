Detroit Pistons’ Malik Beasley Leads NBA in Important Stat
NBA teams can never get enough high-volume three-point shooters. The Detroit Pistons desperately needed some to surround Cade Cunningham with after a disappointing 14-win season last year. One of the offseason additions, Malik Beasley, became a home-run acquisition due to his ability to catch fire from deep.
Beasley has established himself as a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate in Detroit. As he’s been near the top of the total three-point leaderboard throughout the year, Beasley has been the leader in most games, with over four threes made per game while coming off the bench.
He’s right in front of the Boston Celtics standout, Payton Pritchard.
via @statmuse: Most games with 5+ threes off the bench in a season: 22 — Malik Beasley this season. 20 — Payton Pritchard this season. Beasley is the only player in NBA history to do it 50 times in a career.
Beasley’s attempting threes at a career-high pace in Detroit. After wrapping up Wednesday’s action against the Los Angeles Clippers, Beasley’s average attempts for the year was at 9.5 per game. He’s shooting threes as a 42 percent clip.
With key absences happening lately, Beasley has come off the bench for the Pistons over the last two games. He averaged just 29 percent three during that stretch.
Soon, the Pistons expect to get Tobias Harris back in the mix, which will likely send Beasley back to his bench role where he’s been thriving all year. Overall, Beasley has been averaging 17 points per game for Detroit this year, proving to be a major offseason signing.
The Pistons will likely have interest in bringing him back, but the veteran guard could generate a lot of buzz from other teams in free agency as well, driving up his price.
