Pistons Guard Nearly Secured Sizable Extension Amid Off-Court News
A day before NBA free agency gets underway, the Detroit Pistons were hit with stunning news that could drastically alter their offseason. On Sunday afternoon, reports surfaced that Malik Beasley is facing an investigation after being accused of gambling on NBA games.
As most know, NBA players are forbidden from placing wagers on games while they are under contract. This is a serious offense that could be met with harsh punishments. The latest instance of this was with Jontay Porter of the Toronto Raptors, who ended up being banned from the NBA for life.
Per the reporting, Beasley's accusations are not from his time with the Pistons. He allegedly bet on games during the 2024 season when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Heading into this offseason, Beasley was a top priority for the Pistons. He had one of the best years of his career in Detroit, nearly taking home the Sixth Man of the Year award in the process. Now, his future in the league remains unclear.
Though this situation is still in the early stages, it is already having an impact on Beasley's career. While providing new developments regarding the veteran guard, Charania touched on his negotiations with the Pistons. The two sides were reportedly close on a multi-year deal, but things have been shelved for the time being.
Beasley, an unrestricted free agent, was expected to garner a lot of interest across the league after his strong showing with the Pistons. However, with this allegation hanging over his head, his market could quickly dry up.
Amid this shocking news, it remains unclear if the Pistons will keep their sights set on re-signing Beasley or if they'll pivot and search the open market for different upgrades.
Latest on Detroit Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Add Nebraska Star After NBA Draft
Pistons Linked to Nickeil Alexander-Walker in Free Agency