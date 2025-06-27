All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Officially Announce Chaz Lanier Selection

The Detroit Pistons have officially announced their second-round selection.

Justin Grasso

Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) yells in celebration Friday, March 28, 2025, during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) yells in celebration Friday, March 28, 2025, during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Pistons are officially adding a new rookie to the team. On Thursday night, the franchise announced they are welcoming the Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier to the roster.

Shortly after the pick was announced on night two of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Pistons’ social media team welcomed Lanier to the squad with a post.

via @DetroitPistons: Welcome to the 313, @Swaggychaz! We’ve selected Chaz Lanier with the 37th overall pick of the @NBADraft

Lanier enters the NBA after a five-year run in college. He debuted as a freshman for North Florida in 2020. For four seasons, Lanier appeared in 104 games for North Florida, starting in 49 of those matchups. The sharpshooter produced nine points per game while knocking down 41 percent of his threes.

For his final season, Lanier was SEC-bound, joining Tennessee. He started all 38 games he played, seeing the court for 31 minutes on a nightly basis.

Lanier made 43 percent of his shots from the field. From three, he attempted eight shots per game, shooting at a 40 percent clip. He produced 18 points per game, along with four rebounds and one assist.

The Pistons entered this week’s draft with just one pick. They get an opportunity to develop another homegrown talent as they look to turn the organization around following a year where they made the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

