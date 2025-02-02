Detroit Pistons Owner Makes Cade Cunningham Statement
As the Detroit Pistons geared up for a big game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, there was a lot of excitement in Michigan, considering it was the first outing for Cade Cunningham since he landed his first All-Star nod.
Before the action, Pistons owner Tom Gores released a statement on Cunningham, celebrating the young star’s latest accomplishment.
“From day one, we understood Cade had the potential to be an All-Star, so it's great to see him achieve this honor and be recognized among the great players in this league,” wrote Gored.
“Cade has also established himself as a leader whose impact goes beyond the court. I believe his success will serve as a catalyst for our organization.”
The Pistons haven’t had a ton of luck in the NBA Draft Lottery recently, but they hit in 2021, the year that Cunningham was coming out of Oklahoma State.
Once the Pistons landed the top pick, it was clear that Cunningham was headed to Detroit to continue his basketball career.
It certainly wasn’t a perfect start to his NBA career. Cunningham appeared in 64 games during his rookie season, and while he looked promising, he came third in Rookie of the Year voting.
Cunningham’s sophomore effort was cut short after 12 games.
Last season was an impressive 62-game run for Cunningham, but injury concerns were still in play. Although Cunningham had a career year, the status of the 14-win Pistons caused many to question his ability to lead a team.
Despite the outside concerns, Gores and the Pistons invested big in Cunningham. Over the summer, they inked him to a max extension.
So far, Cunningham looks to be worth every dollar. Leading up to Friday’s action, Cunningham has been posting averages of 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. He’s having another career-year, adding All-Star to his young resume.
