Detroit Pistons Pick Up Undrafted Rookie After 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft has concluded, and the Detroit Pistons have added a pair of prospects through the two-day event. Following the draft, the Pistons also picked up an undrafted rookie.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are signing St. John’s guard Daniss Jenkins. The organization will bring on the prospect via two-way deal.
Hailing from Dallas, Texas, Daniss Jenkins bounced around at the NCAA level. He started his first two seasons at Pacific, where he appeared in 50 games. During that stretch, he averaged eight points on 42 percent shooting.
After a run with Pacific, Jenkins spent a season at Iona. During his junior effort, he was a full-time starter in 35 games. In that time, Jenkins produced 16 points per game, while shooting 42 percent from the field and knocking down 36 percent of his threes.
Last year, Jenkins wrapped up his college run at St. John’s. He started all 33 games, producing 15 points and five assists per game. He averaged a career-high 45 percent from the field, and hit on 35 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
Jenkins joins a Detroit team coming off of a 14-win season. Considering where the Pistons are at as a franchise, they can offer valuable early playing time for a developmental player. While Jenkins’ contract situation suggests he’ll spend time in the G League, there could be an opportunity to earn more minutes later on down the line throughout the 2024-2025 season.
The Pistons finish up their draft process by adding Ignite’s Ron Holland and Wake Forest prospect, Bobi Klintman with their first and second-round picks. Detroit also acquired Wendell Moore Jr. from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jenkins is the latest addition, as he joins the club as an undrafted signee.
