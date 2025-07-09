Pistons Receive Respectable Grade on NBA Free Agency Report Card
Despite having a historic turnaround last season, the Detroit Pistons have had multiple players depart to new teams in free agency. This has left Trajan Langdon and the front office with a lot of work to do to keep the roster in a position to maintain its upward trajectory.
Losing multiple complementary pieces is a tough blow, but the Pistons have bounced back nicely thus far. Langdon has brought in a pair of new faces who provide key skills that should continue to elevate Detroit's young core.
The Pistons' first swing in free agency was acquiring journeyman guard Caris LeVert. He'll likely assume the sixth man duties and provide quality minutes at point guard behind Cade Cunningham. Detroit then brought in one of the top three-point specialists in the league in Duncan Robinson via sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat.
As teams continue to make alterations to their rosters, the people at Bleacher Report put together a report card for the early days of free agency. With their two new additions thus far, the Pistons received a respectable grade of a B+.
LeVert is an ideal sixth man for this group with his scoring and playmaking ability. He's an underrated defender who typically gives good effort. Reuniting with head coach JB Bickerstaff should bring some comfortability and LeVert takes offensive creation pressure off of Cade Cunningham.
Detroit ranked 14th out of 16 playoff teams in three-point shooting, an area that Duncan Robinson will certainly help with. His three-year, $48 million contract is only partially guaranteed in Year 2 and non-guaranteed in Year 3.
The Pistons are likely not done making moves, and more upgrades could be coming down the pike. With Detroit taking no players back in the Dennis Schroder sign-and-trade, Langdon could continue to monitor the market in search of upgrades to the supporting cast.
