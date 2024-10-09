Detroit Pistons Rookie’s Setback Continues vs. Phoenix Suns
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons went through another preseason game, missing one of their rookies in Bobi Klintman.
The 2024 second-rounder has been dealing with a calf injury since the team’s open practice last Saturday.
As the Pistons scrimmaged in front of the public for the first time since drafting Klintman, the rookie was experiencing soreness in his calf, which left him sidelined for the day and put on a small timeline for recovery.
Klintman was expected to be re-evaluated in one-to-two days, according to reports. The Pistons gathered for a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks the following day. The game marked the Pistons’ preseason opener and could’ve been an opportunity for Klintman to make his debut.
Unfortunately, the rookie was ruled out. That left Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns as his next chance to take the floor with the Pistons for the first time.
Klintman remained out against Phoenix. Once again, his debut opportunity is pushed to a later date. Following a loss against Phoenix, the Pistons are set to travel to pay a visit to the Suns for a rematch on Friday. So far, Klintman’s status is up in the air.
Back in June, the Pistons made a day-two trade in the 2024 NBA Draft. As they moved up to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ slot, Detroit had them call on Klintman. The former Wake Forest forward became the 37th overall pick in the draft.
While Klintman spent 33 games with Wake Forest in 2022-2023, he played in Australia’s NBL last season. With Cairns Taipans, Klintman appeared in 23 games. He made 44 percent of his field goals and 36 percent of his threes, averaging ten points per game. He also came down with five rebounds per game throughout his NBL run.
The Pistons were pleased with Klintman’s Summer League run back in July, but they haven’t seen him compete beyond training camp scrimmages just yet. Perhaps, Klintman will make his debut on Friday.
