Detroit Pistons Set to Face Magic Star for First Time This Year
So far this season, the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic met twice. Both times, there was a key star missing, as Paolo Banchero dealt with a major injury.
Earlier in the year, Banchero was diagnosed with a torn right oblique. The star forward was expected to miss multiple months of action.
When the Pistons and the Magic met in Orlando on November 23, Banchero was roughly one month into his recovery. He watched his team win from the sidelines.
The Magic won seven in a row against the Pistons after defeating them 111-100.
The two Eastern Conference teams didn’t meet again until New Year’s Day. Banchero was close to making his return, but he remained out against the Pistons in early January.
A seven-game win streak for Orlando was snapped. The Pistons collected a 105-96 victory on their home court. The Pistons received a strong scoring outing from the veteran guard Jaden Ivey. Unfortunately, his season was in jeopardy after 26 minutes, as Ivey suffered a leg injury, which required surgery.
The Pistons will be without Ivey on Saturday night in Orlando. Meanwhile, the Magic get their key reinforcement in Banchero back in the mix.
Before his injury on October 30, Banchero appeared in five games. He started the season by averaging 29 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. The star forward was making 50 percent of his shots and 34 percent of his threes.
On January 10, Banchero played in his sixth game of the year. At that point, Orlando was 39 games in.
Since returning, Banchero hasn’t missed any action for the Magic. He’s currently on a seven-game stretch, averaging 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. He’s still working on finding efficiency with his shot, as he’s averaging just 40 percent from the field.
The Magic and the Pistons are set for a 7 PM ET tip on Saturday.
