Detroit Pistons Should Reconsider Popular Free Agent Target
Over the course of this season, one name the Detroit Pistons have been heavily connected to is Tobias Harris. Following his lackluster showing in the postseason thus far, the front office might want to reconsider targeting him come free agency.
After not being able to land him at the deadline, Harris and the Pistons have remained connected in free agency rumors. Reports have surfaced that people around the league expect Detroit to sign the veteran forward when he hits the market this summer.
Harris has been with the Philadelphia 76ers since 2019, and has been a core piece for years. While he had some good stretches during the regular season, he’s struggled to get things going in the playoffs.
At the moment, the Sixers find themselves down 3-1 to the New York Knicks in the first round. Through the first four games, Harris is averaging just 8.8 PPG and 7.8 RPG. This scoring output is half of what his average was in the regular season. Harris has struggled with his efficiency as well, shooting 39.5% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc.
While the Pistons aren’t looking to contend in the near future, this lackluster showing is something they should be monitoring. For starters, they shouldn’t be eager to offer him a sizable contract coming off this kind of play in the postseason.
From a fit perspective, Harris still makes sense for Detroit. His style of play complements the young core, and he can provide a veteran presence behind the scenes. That said, his consistent shortcomings in the playoffs might be a cause for concern.
The Pistons are a young team looking for leadership. If Harris can’t handle the pressure of the postseason, there’s no telling how he’ll be when young players are looking to him during their rough stretches.
Still weeks away from the start of free agency, the Pistons should be taking a nice long look at Harris right now before preparing any sort of potential offer.