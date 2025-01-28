Detroit Pistons Standout’s Insta Post Before Cavaliers Matchup
Over the weekend, the Detroit Pistons snapped their small win streak.
On Monday night, they are working on getting back on track with a tough matchup in Ohio against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
As the Pistons prepared for their Monday night action, Detroit’s standout sharpshooter Malik Beasley posted to Instagram, highlighting pictures from the team’s latest run, leading up to the Cleveland matchup.
@mbeasy5 via Instagram: we be in them streets like a geek 🤓 we want every problem game day lets goo ‼️‼️
@the.isiahstewart: 👊🏾❤️💯
@bball_paul: 🔥🔥🔥
@tobiasharris: 🤘🏽🤘🏽
After two notable wins over the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks last week, the Pistons ran into some issues when they faced the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
In a physical matchup, the Pistons lost control of the game late. Detroit ended up collecting a 121-112 loss. They also lost Tobias Harris midway through the matchup due to a head injury and saw their head coach, JB Bickerstaff, get ejected in the fourth quarter.
Monday’s game against the Cavaliers offers the Pistons an opportunity to re-group.
Heading into the contest, the Pistons held a 23-22 record, which placed them sixth in the Eastern Conference.
While the Cavs have been one of the NBA’s hottest teams, posting a 36-9 record through the first half of the year, Cleveland has struggled as of late.
In the 10 games leading up to Monday’s matchup, the Cavaliers went 5-5. They were on a three-game skid heading into their second matchup against Detroit this season.
More Pistons on SI
Breaking Down Cade Cunningham’s All-Star Voting Results
Andre Drummond Reveals Big Regret From Pistons Days
2 Players Named NBA All-Star Starters Over Cade Cunningham
NBA Writer Makes Case for Cade Cunningham as MVP Candidate