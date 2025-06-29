Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Links Up With Pair of Former Top Picks
Following a breakout campaign for the Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham is soaking up some well-deserved downtime in the offseason. He's remained close to basketball though, recently sitting courtside to take in some WNBA action.
Originally, Friday night was supposed to be the first meeting between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers in the WNBA. In light of the anticipated showdown, the game was moved to a bigger venue in American Airlines Arena. However, the touted prospects did not end up squaring off as Clark was sidelined due to injury.
Even though Clark wasn't in action, Cunningham was still one of many notable names in the building. He was one of multiple NBA All-Stars in attendance, along with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. They both had an up-close view of one of Bueckers' top performances of her rookie campaign, posting a stat line of 27 points, six assists, two steals, and two blocks.
After the game, Cunningham linked up with the two former top picks. Along with chopping it up with Irving, his daughter excitedly got to meet Bueckers and take a picture with the Dallas Wings guard.
When he isn't showing support for the WNBA, Cunningham is working hard behind the scenes to remain on an upward trajectory. 2025 was his best year in the pros, showing the Pistons why they made the right decision by selecting him first overall back in 2021.
Cunningham's breakout campaign yielded big results for him and the Pistons. However, the pressure is on for them now. After making major strides and ending their postseason drought, many will expect Detroit to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future.
