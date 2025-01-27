Detroit Pistons Starter Could Miss Action vs Cavaliers
Monday night could mark a night when the Detroit Pistons are dealing with a key absence for the first time in over a month.
The starting forward, Tobias Harris, is currently on the Pistons’ injury report for the matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a post-traumatic headache.
As a result, Harris is questionable to play in the Monday night matchup.
Harris’ injury concern came about on Saturday night when the Pistons paid a visit to the Orlando Magic.
In what became a very physical matchup for both sides, Harris’ night ended after 17 minutes of action. Scoring-wise, Harris didn’t have much of an impact on the game. He put up just two points on 1-3 shooting from the field.
On the glass, Harris came down with seven rebounds. He also dished out two assists on the offensive end.
Unfortunately for Detroit, their win streak was snapped. After taking down the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks, the Pistons came up short against the Magic with an eight-point loss.
Heading into Monday’s action, the Pistons place sixth in the Eastern Conference. They place just in front of the seventh-seeded Magic.
The Indiana Pacers are two games out in front of Detroit, as they hold a 25-20 record.
Monday’s opponent happens to be at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers enter the matchup against Detroit with a 36-9 record. However, they have hit a skid recently, dropping their last three matchups.
The Pistons and the Cavs last met back in October. At the time, the Cavaliers handed the Pistons a 113-101 loss. A lot has changed since that matchup.
The Pistons and the Cavs will tip-off at 7 PM ET on Monday.
More Pistons on SI
Breaking Down Cade Cunningham’s All-Star Voting Results
Andre Drummond Reveals Big Regret From Pistons Days
2 Players Named NBA All-Star Starters Over Cade Cunningham
NBA Writer Makes Case for Cade Cunningham as MVP Candidate