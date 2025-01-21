Detroit Pistons Vet Makes Bold Move Campaigning for Cade Cunningham
Through the first half of the season, Malik Beasley has by far looked like the best addition the Detroit Pistons made this offseason. Along with helping raise the team's ceiling on the court, he's provided a strong veteran leadership in the locker room.
Coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, the Pistons took the floor against the Houston Rockets in an afternoon matchup as part of the MLK Day slate. They'd manage to get back in the win column, largely due to the stellar play of Cade Cunningham.
The Pistons guard got another dominant showing under his belt as he continues to make his case to be an All-Star. He did it all in Monday's win over the Rockets, finishing with a stat line of 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Following this showing, Cunningham did a postgame interview on the floor as part of the TV broadcast. It would end up getting hijacked by Beasley, who sent a stern message to the world on the final day of All-Star voting.
"Are we live? Everybody go vote right now," Beasley said. "Go [expletive] vote. Excuse my French, but go vote."
While Cunningham led the charge for the Pistons, Beasley was also a catalyst in the victory. He continued to provide a big scoring punch off the bench, scoring 17 points in 29 minutes of work.
In his first few months with the Pistons, Beasley has fully embraced his new situation. He's managed to not only win over the fanbase, but provide stability and leadership to his younger teammates as well. For the contract he signed over the summer, the Pistons arguably have one of the biggest steals of free agency.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup