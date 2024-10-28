Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat Injury Report on Monday
Heading into the new week, the Detroit Pistons made it out of week one without suffering any new setbacks.
When they take on the Miami Heat on Monday night, Detroit’s injury report will mirror last week’s for the most part.
Heading into the first game of the season, the Pistons placed the newly-acquired Tim Hardaway Jr. on the injury report, listing him as probable due to back spasms.
While Hardaway was in danger of missing his Pistons debut for a moment, he ended up playing. Since then, Hardaway’s back-related issues have not been a concern.
Through three games, the Pistons have started Hardaway, trotting him out for nearly 30 minutes per night. The veteran has found plenty of success from deep, knocking down 47 percent of his 5.7 threes per game. He has averaged 11 points so far.
With Hardaway on pace to play in his fourth game on Monday in Miami, the Pistons have just two players on the injury report heading into the game.
Pistons Injury Report vs Miami Heat
Ausar Thompson
The Pistons are waiting patiently for the NBA to clear Thompson to return to the court. While the young wing has been around the team, putting up shots after practice, his full return to game action remains unclear at this moment. Thompson will miss four in a row on Monday
Bobi Klintman
Similar to Thompson, Klintman doesn’t have a single appearance this year. On the eve of the Pistons’ preseason opener, Klintman suffered a calf contusion. He was ruled out for the first preseason game and considered to be day-to-day. it appears Klintman’s issues are worse than initially thought. The rookie missed every game during the preseason and will miss four regular season games in a row on Monday.
Who’s Out for Miami?
Josh Christopher
No injury here, just a two-way player who won’t suit up for the Heat on Monday. The former 24th overall pick is looking for an opportunity to stick with a team after getting waived by the Houston Rockets after two seasons. Last year, Christopher had stints in the G League with affiliates of the Utah Jazz and the Heat. This year, he’ll continue competing for Sioux Falls Skyforce and could see some action for Miami.
Kevin Love
The 36-year-old veteran has been out for the Heat through the first week. According to the injury report, Love’s absence is due to “personal reasons.”
The Heat and the Pistons will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.