Detroit Pistons Welcome Trade Addition With Social Media Post
With the trade deadline officially in the rearview, the Detroit Pistons brought in a notable player to offer help in the backcourt. After getting involved in a major multi-team trade, the Pistons landed the veteran guard Dennis Schroder.
He joins the Pistons after a playing stint with the Golden State Warriors.
With the trade official, the Pistons took to social media to welcome the veteran guard.
@DetroitPistons: Let's get to work, @DS17_FG🤝
It’s been quite a year for Schroder, who saw a lot of changes since the 2024-2025 NBA season started.
While Schroder was settling in with the Brooklyn Nets after landing there last season via trade, he was dealt away to the Golden State Warriors in December.
As Steph Curry’s backcourt needed a notable addition, the Warriors banked on Schroder coming in and helping the Western Conference team bolster their chances of making a deep run in the Western Conference.
With the Nets this season, Schroder was averaging 18 points and seven assists on 39 percent shooting from the field in 23 games.
When he got over to Golden State, Schroder’s production dipped to 11 points and four assists in 24 games.
Ahead of the deadline, the Warriors were ready to cut ties with Schroder, sending him packing to the Utah Jazz. As the Pistons got involved with the big Butler blockbuster deal, they picked up Schroder as their most notable trade deadline acquisition.
Schroder will play for his third team this season sometime soon.
