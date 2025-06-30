Detroit Pistons Welcome WNBA Franchise to Town
Detroit is coming back to the WNBA. After months of speculation, the league made it official on Monday morning. With three new teams entering the league, the Detroit have won their bid. Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores will play a major part in firing up a Michigan-based franchise once again.
“This is a huge win for Detroit and the WNBA,” Gores said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.
“Today marks the long-hoped-for return of the WNBA to a city with deep basketball roots and a championship tradition. Detroit played a key role in the league’s early growth, and we’re proud to reignite that legacy as the WNBA ascends to new heights. Our plans will bring new energy, investment and infrastructure to our city and the WNBA, and additional resources to our community.”
Three notable sports stars, Grant Hill, Chris Webber, and Jared Goff, will be among many with minority stakes in the team, according to the AP.
Along with Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia will bring new franchises to the league. The Cleveland-based franchise is expected to be the first of the pack to kick off their run in 2028, Detroit is slated for a 2029 debut, while Philadelphia would get in during the 2030 season at the earliest.
Like Cleveland, Detroit is making a return to the growing WNBA. Back in 1998, the Detroit Shock entered the league, and stuck around until the franchise moved to Tulsa in 2010. Eventually, the Tulsa Shock became the franchise currently recognized as the Dallas Wings.
During Detroit’s run in the WNBA, the Shock won four Conference Championships, going back-to-back in 2007 and 2008. They won the WNBA Championship in three of those seasons.
The Detroit-based franchise is making its return during a very exciting era for basketball in the city. After years of rebuilding, the Pistons are on the rise. Headlined by the one-time All-Star, Cade Cunningham, the Pistons returned to the NBA Playoffs this past season. The new WNBA franchise is sure to bring plenty of excitement to Detroit.
Latest on Detroit Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Add Nebraska Star After NBA Draft
Pistons Linked to Nickeil Alexander-Walker in Free Agency