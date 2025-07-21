Did Detroit Pistons Pursue Marcus Smart?
A veteran point guard hit the NBA free agency market on Saturday afternoon. Since the Detroit Pistons could be on the hunt for a Dennis Schroder replacement, all options should be considered. Was Marcus Smart actually a player the Pistons would pursue?
All signs point to no.
The Smart free agency sweepstakes came and went. The moment Smart agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards, he was already photoshopped in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Smart is signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Lakers once he clears waivers. Multiple teams were interested, according to Charania. The Lakers will take on the 31-year-old two-way standout.
Who Showed Interest in Smart?
Really, it was the usual suspects. The Lakers are typically involved in every notable player’s market, whether they can afford it or not. Then, the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks were linked to him as well.
via @ShamsCharania: The Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks all seriously pursued Smart, with positive conversations with personnel from all three teams after he and his agent Jason Glushon received permission to explore options from the Wizards, sources said.
Where Do the Pistons Go From Here?
Smart has played some quality two-way hoops for many years with the Boston Celtics. He wrapped up his Boston tenure after nine seasons. He was a Defensive Player of the Year winner, and had multiple All-Defensive nods.
With the Celtics, Smart posted averages of 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds. He shot 39 percent from the field and 32 percent from three in nearly 600 games.
Since leaving the Celtics, Smart has had some limited playing time, as he dealt with setbacks. On the Memphis Grizzlies, Smart played in just 39 games across two seasons.
Last year, Smart was traded to the Wizards. He appeared in 15 games down the stretch, averaging nine points, while shooting 39 percent from three.
After losing Dennis Schroder to the Sacramento Kings, the Pistons haven’t totally replaced him. Instead, they seem to be confident in allowing multiple notable players to fill that role behind Cade Cunningham. Jaden Ivey and Caris LeVert will have a hand in doing so. Marcus Sasser and Daniss Jenkins are in the mix as well.
