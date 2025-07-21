All Pistons

Did Detroit Pistons Pursue Marcus Smart?

Marcus Smart hit the free agency market; Did the Detroit Pistons show interest?

Justin Grasso

Mar 13, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

A veteran point guard hit the NBA free agency market on Saturday afternoon. Since the Detroit Pistons could be on the hunt for a Dennis Schroder replacement, all options should be considered. Was Marcus Smart actually a player the Pistons would pursue?

All signs point to no.

The Smart free agency sweepstakes came and went. The moment Smart agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards, he was already photoshopped in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Smart is signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Lakers once he clears waivers. Multiple teams were interested, according to Charania. The Lakers will take on the 31-year-old two-way standout.

Marcus Smart Piston
Mar 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) defends during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Who Showed Interest in Smart?

Really, it was the usual suspects. The Lakers are typically involved in every notable player’s market, whether they can afford it or not. Then, the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks were linked to him as well.

via @ShamsCharania: The Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks all seriously pursued Smart, with positive conversations with personnel from all three teams after he and his agent Jason Glushon received permission to explore options from the Wizards, sources said.

Where Do the Pistons Go From Here?

Smart has played some quality two-way hoops for many years with the Boston Celtics. He wrapped up his Boston tenure after nine seasons. He was a Defensive Player of the Year winner, and had multiple All-Defensive nods.

With the Celtics, Smart posted averages of 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds. He shot 39 percent from the field and 32 percent from three in nearly 600 games.

Marcus Smart Piston
Mar 13, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio (19) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Since leaving the Celtics, Smart has had some limited playing time, as he dealt with setbacks. On the Memphis Grizzlies, Smart played in just 39 games across two seasons.

Last year, Smart was traded to the Wizards. He appeared in 15 games down the stretch, averaging nine points, while shooting 39 percent from three.

After losing Dennis Schroder to the Sacramento Kings, the Pistons haven’t totally replaced him. Instead, they seem to be confident in allowing multiple notable players to fill that role behind Cade Cunningham. Jaden Ivey and Caris LeVert will have a hand in doing so. Marcus Sasser and Daniss Jenkins are in the mix as well.

Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency

Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract

Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement

Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons

Pistons’ Paul Reed Decision Receives Questionable Grade

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News