Dylan Harper Praises Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
After a stellar run in college at Rutgers, Dylan Harper was one of the most touted prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft. As the dynamic guard prepares to make the leap to the NBA, he praised a key member of the Detroit Pistons.
Ahead of Summer League getting underway this weekend, a handful of the picks from this year's draft did quick interviews for social media. They answered a series of "about me" questions, with the last being who their current favorite player is. As for Harper, he went with Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham.
Harper going with Cunningham isn't completely shocking, as he's talked about the All-Star guard a lot in the past. Throughout the pre-draft process, he cited Cunningham as one of his pro comps due to their shifty styles of play and being jumbo-sized guards.
In the draft, Harper did not wait long to hear his name called. He came off the board at No. 2, landing with the San Antonio Spurs. He'll now attempt to be a pillar for the storied organization alongside former No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.
While the Spurs kicked off their Summer League schedule this weekend, fans are still awaiting Harper's debut, as he got a DNP in their opening matchup against the Miami Heat Saturday. His next opportunity to debut is Tuesday night in a matchup against Bronny James and the LA Lakers.
As for Cunningham, he is enjoying the downtime of the offseason. Coming off a career year with the Pistons, he is working diligently behind the scenes to keep himself on the trajectory towards becoming a superstar in the NBA.
