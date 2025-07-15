Ex-Miami Heat Guard Gushes Over Detroit Pistons' Roster
Heading into his second offseason running the Detroit Pistons front office, outside shooting remained a top priority for Trajan Langdon. Upon having to pivot from a familiar face, he landed a new three-point specialist who is eager to embark on this new chapter of his career.
In light of Malik Beasley being investigated for alleged gambling on NBA games, the Pistons decided to halt contract negotiations with the veteran guard. This left Langdon to search the market for new complementary pieces for the team's core. He'd end up working out a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat to bring in Duncan Robinson in hopes of filling the void left by Beasley and others.
After officially joining the Pistons, Robinson has been at NBA Summer League with his new teammates trying to get himself acclimated. Over the weekend, the veteran marksman spoke with the media briefly about landing in Detroit. While it has been a lot of change for him, Robinson is excited to join this young group that is on the rise.
"It's a great blend of super ambitious young guys, some guys that have been through it before as well," Robinson said. "I'm just excited to be apart of it for sure. It's been sort of a whirlwind but it's been a fun couple of weeks."
Robinson is a high-level outside shooter who should help keep the floor open on offense for Cade Cunningham and others. Over his last six seasons with the Heat, he's shot 37% or better from three in five of them. Robinson is coming off a 2025 campaign where he averaged 11.0 PPG and shot 39.3% from beyond the arc on over six attempts per game.
Between his experience and shooting prowess, Robinson has the potential to be a notable upgrade to the roster next season.
