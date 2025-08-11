Ex-Pistons Lottery Pick Lands with New Team Outside the NBA
What’s next for the former Detroit Pistons first-rounder, Stanley Johnson? A stint in Japan.
According to Sportnado, Johnson signed with Nagasaki Velca of the Japanese B.League. It will mark his second-straight stint with a team that falls outside of the NBA.
Back in 2015, Johnson was a highly-touted prospect out of Arizona. He appeared in 38 games during his freshman season in the NCAA, producing 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals per game. Johnson knocked down 45 percent of his shots from the field and hit on 37 percent of his threes.
During the 2015 NBA Draft, the Pistons called on Johnson to become their eighth-overall pick. He ended up spending four seasons with the Pistons, mostly coming off the bench for the team throughout his first two years.
By 2017-2018, Johnson started 50 of the 69 games he played. That year, he averaged nine points, four rebounds, and five assists. He shot just 38 percent from the field.
The following year, Johnson would start just seven games. He was back to a reserve role, seeing the court for an average of 20 minutes per night.
Struggling with his efficiency, the Pistons had a hard time finding a long-term fit with Johnson. Eventually, he was traded in 2019 to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Johnson appeared in just 18 games with the Pelicans down the stretch of that season. They declined to bring him back, leaving Johnson free to choose his next destination.
He would eventually sign with the Toronto Raptors, collecting a two-year run with the team. Before Johnson made his way to the Los Angeles Lakers, he played for their G League sqaud, South Bay. In December of the 2021-2022 season, Johnson inked a 10-day deal with the Chicago Bulls. After that short-lived run, he returned to LA and landed multiple 10-day contracts with the Lakers.
Eventually, the temporary contracts turned into a standard agreement. However, Johnson would be traded and waived in 2022. After another return to the G League, Johnson played a stint with the San Antonio Spurs. In 30 games, Johnson averaged six points, three rebounds, and two assists. He was waived after two months of action.
Last year, Johnson tested the EuroLeague, joining the Turkish club, Adadolu Efes. This year, he’s giving it a go in Japan. It’s unclear if a return to the NBA is in Johnson’s future, but the former Piston is still carving out a role for himself on different teams.
