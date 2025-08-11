All Pistons

Ex-Pistons Lottery Pick Lands with New Team Outside the NBA

Former Detroit Pistons Top 10 pick finds a new team.

Justin Grasso

Jan 29, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (7) dribbles the ball past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (behind) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (7) dribbles the ball past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (behind) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
In this story:

What’s next for the former Detroit Pistons first-rounder, Stanley Johnson? A stint in Japan.

According to Sportnado, Johnson signed with Nagasaki Velca of the Japanese B.League. It will mark his second-straight stint with a team that falls outside of the NBA.

Stanley Johnso
Jan 29, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (7) shoots the ball over Milwaukee Bucks forward D.J. Wilson (5) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

Back in 2015, Johnson was a highly-touted prospect out of Arizona. He appeared in 38 games during his freshman season in the NCAA, producing 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals per game. Johnson knocked down 45 percent of his shots from the field and hit on 37 percent of his threes.

During the 2015 NBA Draft, the Pistons called on Johnson to become their eighth-overall pick. He ended up spending four seasons with the Pistons, mostly coming off the bench for the team throughout his first two years.

By 2017-2018, Johnson started 50 of the 69 games he played. That year, he averaged nine points, four rebounds, and five assists. He shot just 38 percent from the field.

The following year, Johnson would start just seven games. He was back to a reserve role, seeing the court for an average of 20 minutes per night.

Struggling with his efficiency, the Pistons had a hard time finding a long-term fit with Johnson. Eventually, he was traded in 2019 to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Johnson appeared in just 18 games with the Pelicans down the stretch of that season. They declined to bring him back, leaving Johnson free to choose his next destination.

He would eventually sign with the Toronto Raptors, collecting a two-year run with the team. Before Johnson made his way to the Los Angeles Lakers, he played for their G League sqaud, South Bay. In December of the 2021-2022 season, Johnson inked a 10-day deal with the Chicago Bulls. After that short-lived run, he returned to LA and landed multiple 10-day contracts with the Lakers.

Stanley Johnson, Laker
Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Stanley Johnson (14) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Eventually, the temporary contracts turned into a standard agreement. However, Johnson would be traded and waived in 2022. After another return to the G League, Johnson played a stint with the San Antonio Spurs. In 30 games, Johnson averaged six points, three rebounds, and two assists. He was waived after two months of action.

Last year, Johnson tested the EuroLeague, joining the Turkish club, Adadolu Efes. This year, he’s giving it a go in Japan. It’s unclear if a return to the NBA is in Johnson’s future, but the former Piston is still carving out a role for himself on different teams.

More Pistons on SI

Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List

Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame

NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions

Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury

Nuggets Veteran Gets Candid About Pistons Experience

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News