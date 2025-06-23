Ex-Pistons Star Delivered Heartfelt Message to Tyrese Haliburton
As Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals was underway, the Indiana Pacers suffered a critical loss early in the game, as Tyrese Haliburton went down with a suspected Achilles injury.
The NBA world was devastated to see a player go down on the league’s biggest stage. Former Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson took to social media to send a message to the young star.
via @Reggie_Jackson: 🙏🏿 @TyHaliburton22
Haliburton was off to a strong start. In the seven minutes he played, the Pacers' star made three of his five shots, with all of his makes being from beyond the arc. Haliburton had nine early points before going down with a contactless injury.
The Pacers put up a good fight without him, but they didn’t have enough to get the job done. The Oklahoma City Thunder put the Pacers away with a 103-91 victory.
Following the game, Haliburton was seen leaving the arena wearing a boot and walking with crutches. The Pacers found out that Haliburton is dealing with a major Achilles injury.
Reggie Jackson is hoping for the best for the star of his former team’s rival.
With the 2025 NBA offseason officially underway, Jackson will soon get clarity on his future in the league. He’s a long way from his six-year tenure on the Pistons.
Last season, Jackson wrapped up a two-year run with the Denver Nuggets. Two seasons removed from an NBA Finals, Jackson joined the Philadelphia 76ers. Last year, he appeared in just 31 games for the Sixers, averaging four points on 39 percent shooting from the field.
At the 2025 trade deadline, Jackson was moved to the Washington Wizards. The Sixers landed the two-way guard, Jared Butler, in return. Jackson was waived by the Wizards shortly after. He hasn’t played since.
