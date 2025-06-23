All Pistons

Ex-Pistons Star Delivered Heartfelt Message to Tyrese Haliburton

Former Detroit Pistons star Reggie Jackson had a message for Tyrese Haliburton.

Justin Grasso

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

As Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals was underway, the Indiana Pacers suffered a critical loss early in the game, as Tyrese Haliburton went down with a suspected Achilles injury.

The NBA world was devastated to see a player go down on the league’s biggest stage. Former Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson took to social media to send a message to the young star.

via @Reggie_Jackson: 🙏🏿 @TyHaliburton22

Haliburton was off to a strong start. In the seven minutes he played, the Pacers' star made three of his five shots, with all of his makes being from beyond the arc. Haliburton had nine early points before going down with a contactless injury.

The Pacers put up a good fight without him, but they didn’t have enough to get the job done. The Oklahoma City Thunder put the Pacers away with a 103-91 victory.

Following the game, Haliburton was seen leaving the arena wearing a boot and walking with crutches. The Pacers found out that Haliburton is dealing with a major Achilles injury.

Reggie Jackson is hoping for the best for the star of his former team’s rival.

With the 2025 NBA offseason officially underway, Jackson will soon get clarity on his future in the league. He’s a long way from his six-year tenure on the Pistons.

Last season, Jackson wrapped up a two-year run with the Denver Nuggets. Two seasons removed from an NBA Finals, Jackson joined the Philadelphia 76ers. Last year, he appeared in just 31 games for the Sixers, averaging four points on 39 percent shooting from the field.

At the 2025 trade deadline, Jackson was moved to the Washington Wizards. The Sixers landed the two-way guard, Jared Butler, in return. Jackson was waived by the Wizards shortly after. He hasn’t played since.

Latest on Detroit Pistons on SI

NBA Draft Expert Predicts Pistons Will Bet on International Prospect

NBA Insider Revealed Important Update on Pistons-Mavs Game

Radio Host Pressures Pistons to Make Big Move After Magic’s Trade

Pistons Learn Startling Cost of a Cade Cunningham Co-Star

NBA Prediction Suggests Pistons Will Fail to Land Strong Target

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News