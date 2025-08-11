Ex-Pistons Trade Pickup Gets Key Free Agency Update
Just last summer, the Detroit Pistons cut ties with Quentin Grimes early.
They used the veteran wing in a trade to acquire Tim Hardaway Jr from the Dallas Mavericks. At the time, Hardaway was entering his contract season. At this point, he packed up and left the Pistons for the Denver Nuggets in free agency.
As for Grimes, he suited up for two more teams since leaving Detroit. Will he join a third? The basketball world is waiting for the young veteran to make a decision on his future. Recently, an important Grimes-related update was released.
What’s the Latest on Quentin Grimes?
Jake Fischer of ‘The Stein Line’ reports that the Philadelphia 76ers are still confident they’ll keep Grimes beyond the single qualifying offer season.
That’s been the messaging out of Philadelphia all offseason long, and nothing has changed in mid-August.
“The Sixers are clearly in no rush to strike such an agreement with Grimes, like his fellow RFAs, unable to generate an offer sheet because no team other than Brooklyn has the salary cap space to present one,” Fischer wrote in his latest batch of updates. “Grimes has his own thinking to do about taking the qualifying offer himself.”
Grimes could make $8.7 million next year and become an unrestricted free agent.
Did the Pistons Make the Right Choice?
When the Pistons acquired Grimes from the New York Knicks in 2024, they were on pace to wrap up the year with just 14 wins. They seemed to be a long way from competing for a playoff spot.
It was clear that the goal was to get some seasoned veterans in the building to help guide the young guys through their journey of potentially becoming a postseason squad.
Grimes was a veteran, but a young one, who was fighting through his own challenges. In three seasons with the Knicks, Grimes was a part of one playoff run. He just turned 25 in May, and wrapped up his fourth season.
While Grimes posted All-Star numbers in Philadelphia with averages of 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists, he did so during a meaningless 28-game stretch. With the Mavericks, Grimes averaged 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 47 games.
It’s probably hard for the Pistons to feel any regret regarding Grimes. His six-game stretch in Detroit wasn’t exactly promising. The veteran shot 21 percent from the field while averaging five points.
Grimes will eventually see a solid payday. All signs point to him being back with the Sixers for at least one more year.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury