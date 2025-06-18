Former Champion Implores Pistons Star to Recruit 2-Time NBA MVP
Coming off a season where they shattered expectations, the Detroit Pistons should be searching for upgrades of any kind this summer. As the rumor mill starts to heat up, one former player urged Cade Cunningham to get out and do some recruiting.
Following a trade deadline where multiple high-level talents changed teams, more big shifts could happen this summer. Countless stars have already popped up in trade rumors, with the most notable being Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
During a recent appearance on the "Road Trippin" podcast, Kendrick Perkins weighed in on the discourse of Giannis playing somewhere other than the Bucks. He wants to see Cunningham link up with the two-time MVP and sell him on the idea of playing in Detroit.
"Giannis and Cade in Detroit. Come on now we talking about moving the needle," Perkins said. "That puts them right in the championship conversation...Cade got to take that leap. Sometimes you got to put your pride aside. If you don't already have Giannis' number, need to go out there and search."
If Giannis did decide to ask out, the Pistons could certainly enter the conversation. With Cunningham emerging as a star this year, the superstar forward would have a complementary running mate just getting ready to enter his prime. Detroit also has the assets to get a blockbuster deal done with their mix of draft capital and young prospects.
As Perkins stated, trading for a player the caliber of Giannis would instantly open the Pistons' championship window. A home run swing like this would drastically speed up their timeline, but given the current state of the Eastern Conference, now might be the time for Detroit to be aggressive.
It needs to be stated that as of now Giannis has not informed the Bucks that he wishes to be traded.