Former Detroit Pistons Player Signs With Toronto Raptors
Following the 2025 NBA All-Star break, the former undrafted guard out of Seton Hall, Jared Rhoden, will get an opportunity to showcase his talent with the Toronto Raptors.
Over the last two seasons, Rhoden spent time with the Detroit Pistons. He started his Detroit run on a two-way contract in December 2022. He remained a two-way player throughout the duration of his time with the Pistons’ organization.
While the Raptors recently made some win-now moves to acquire key pieces to surround their star forward Scottie Barnes, they remain in rebuild territory, according to the Eastern Conference standings.
Coming out of the break, the Raptors hold a record of 17-38, sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference. With the Raptors struggling this season, perhaps Rhoden can make a case to stick around in Toronto throughout the rest of the season, as he’s on a 10-Day contract.
The Pistons picked up Rhoden during his rookie year after his run in the NBA G League with the College Park Skyhawks. In his rookie season with the Pistons, Rhoden played in 14 games, averaging 14 minutes of action. He struggled with his shot, making just 39 percent of his attempts from the field to score three points per game.
Sticking with the Pistons for his sophomore season, Rhoden appeared in a career-high 17 games in the NBA. He shot better, making 50 percent of his field goals and 39 percent of his threes to average five points per game in nearly 15 minutes of action.
The Raptors initially signed Rhoden back in August after he wrapped up his second season with the Pistons. He ended up being waived before the start of the regular season. Rhoden was claimed by the Charlotte Hornets. The young veteran appeared in just four games for the Hornets.
Not long after, Rhoden joined the Raptors’ G League affiliate. Across three seasons in the G League, Rhoden has averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, and three assists while shooting 51 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc.
