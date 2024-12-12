Former Pistons All-Star Snubbed for Broadcasting Role by Hall of Famer
Back in April, former Detroit Pistons All-Star Blake Griffin announced his retirement from the NBA. Recently, the former No. 1 was close to kicking off a new chapter in his career. However, he ended up being edged out by a current Hall of Famer.
Next season, the NBA will be kicking off its new media rights deal. Among the incoming networks who will be airing games is Amazon Prime Video. In preparation for this, they've begun rounding out a crew to broadcast games. Following his impressive showing in the Summer Olympics, Ian Eagle was brought on to do play-by-play. Per The Athletic, Griffin was among the names mentioned as a possible partner for him.
Amazon Prime Video agreed with Ian Eagle to be its No. 1 play-by-play announcer but has yet to hire any analyst. Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Jefferson and Stan Van Gundy are some names to watch.
While Griffin was on the reported shortlist of names for the position, he did not end up landing the job. On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced the Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki will be working alongside Eagle calling games on Amazon.
Nowitzki had a famed career, spending over two decades with the Mavericks. The legendary forward ended his playing days in 2019, and quickly saw himself enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2023. Now, the former MVP will be testing his chops as a broadcaster.
Injuries derailed Griffin's tenure with the Pistons, but he still had some success with the franchise. He compiled one of his best individual seasons in 2019, averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists across 75 games. Griffin also led the Pistons to the playoffs that year, something the team hasn't been able to accomplish since.
Seeing that Nowitzki is an NBA legend, Griffin can't be too beat up about not being selected over him. Now, he'll continue to find his way since hanging it up as a player.