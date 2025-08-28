Handful of Teams Can Outbid Pistons For Sharpshooting Free Agent
In these final weeks of the offseason, the Detroit Pistons find themselves in an interesting position. Following news of him no longer being a target of an investigation for gambling, a reunion with Malik Beasley could be back on the table.
The Pistons signed Beasley to a one-year deal last summer in a move that went on to pay huge dividends. Along with being a leader for the young team, he provided a massive boost on the court. Beasley thrived playing alongside All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, nearly taking home the Sixth Man of the Year award.
Beasley finished the 2025 campaign with averages of 16.3 PPG, 2.6 RPG, and 1.7 APG while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc.
Following his strong showing in Detroit, Beasley was on pace to secure a sizable payday. Earlier offseason projections had him securing a deal valued around $40 million. Unfortunately for Beasley, things went off the rails just days before free agency when news broke of his investigation.
With the ordeal potentially behind him now, the journeyman guard can focus on finding a home for next season.
A multi-year deal is likely off the table for Beasley at this point, resulting in him being forced to play out another one-year deal. The Pistons can give him a slight raise for 2026, as they can offer him a salary of just over $7 million for 2026.
While reporting on the latest regarding Beasley, ESPN's Shams Charania noted that only a handful of teams can best Detroit's offer.
"Teams that have an exception to sign Beasley to a contract greater than $7.2 million include the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards. The Brooklyn Nets also have cap space of more than $20 million," Charania wrote.
Although these teams can offer more money, few give Beasley a chance to make a deep postseason run. The Pacers are fresh off a finals appearance, but are preparing for a gap year while Tyrese Haliburton recovers from an Achilles injury.
The Pistons managed to successfully pivot from Beasley in free agency, landing Duncan Robinson in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. That said, given his value to the team on and off the court, bringing him back is a move Trajan Langdon should strongly consider.
