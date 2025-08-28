Handful of Teams Can Outbid Pistons For Sharpshooting Free Agent

Malik Beasley last season:



— 1st in bench PPG (min. 60 GP)

— 2nd in total 3P

— 2nd in bench 3P

— 2nd in PTS for playoff team

— 5th player ever with 300+ 3P

— Most threes ever by a Piston



Joined the Splash Bros as the only players ever with 300+ 3P on 40+ 3P% in a season.