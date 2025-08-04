All Pistons

Heat Star Shares Emotions After Duncan Robinson's Departure

Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo shared his thoughts on Duncan Robinson's departure to the Detroit Pistons.

Justin Grasso

Jan 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Duncan Robinson is going to suit up for the Detroit Pistons next year.

Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Robinson appeared in 74 games, averaging 11 points, two rebounds, and three assists. He shot 44 percent from the field and knocked down 39 percent of his threes.

After playing his entire career in Miami, Robinson will be missed. Recently, his now-former All-Star teammate, Bam Adebayo, spoke about his team moving forward without the sharpshooter in the mix.

“I’m going to miss [Duncan and Kevin Love], obviously,” Adebayo told the Miami Herald.

Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

“Just because Duncan has been here for eight years and having that connection was special. … I’m going to miss both of them. I’m glad we had the time that we did. It was, obviously, helpful for my growth and my development as a player and as a captain.”

Coming out of Michigan in 2018, Robinson wasn’t selected in the NBA Draft. He signed with the Miami Heat as a rookie and ended up sticking with the squad.

In his first season, Robinson appeared in just 15 games. By year two, he was a full-time starter, appearing in 73 total games. That remains Robinson’s most productive scoring year, as he averaged 14 points per game while knocking down 45 percent of his threes.

While the veteran sharpshooter’s role has changed over time, Robinson has maintained consistency with his shooting from beyond the arc.

Mar 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) drives to the basket past New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After 423 games with the Heat across seven seasons, Robinson averaged 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists. He knocked down 43 percent of his field goals and hit on 40 percent of his threes.

Next season, Robinson will suit up with the Pistons for the first time. After he hit the free agency market this summer, the veteran sharpshooter inked a multi-year deal with the Pistons, who were looking for a reliable shooter to help fill the void of Malik Beasley.

Adebayo and the Miami Heat will miss Robinson’s services, while the Pistons should benefit from his services throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season and potentially beyond.

