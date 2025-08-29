Insider Provides Important Update on Pistons FA Malik Beasley
While Malik Beasley’s situation regarding a gambling investigation he was once a primary target of is not entirely resolved, the veteran sharpshooter has been gaining attention from the Detroit Pistons and several other teams. Four to be exact.
Recently, multiple reports have suggested that the Pistons are keeping Beasley in mind, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Is Beasley Close to Closing a Deal?
At this stage of the offseason, probably not. It’s late, but there’s still plenty of time for a deal to get done.
Since the investigation is ongoing, and Beasley hasn’t been cleared of future punishment, it seems teams are waiting it out to see how the situation plays out further.
Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reports that negotiations are not happening currently.
“It's believed that none of the conversations, to this point, have advanced to the deal-making stage, with the league office itself also expected to conduct its own investigation of Beasley,” Fischer explained. “… These teams continue to keep tabs on the situation in the event that Beasley becomes truly signable.”
What Will Beasley Demand?
Back before the start of free agency, Beasley was set to earn a deal worth over $40 million for the next three seasons. It was well-deserved after he dominated off the bench for the Pistons throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.
At this point, teams don’t have a ton to work with. Only the Brooklyn Nets have the financial flexibility to make a similar offer to Beasley, and their timeline doesn’t match with the veteran guard. At this point, the Nets don’t seem to have their eyes on the Sixth Man of the Year runner-up.
“Sources say Beasley will ultimately be seeking a deal north of the veteran minimum,” Fischer explained.
If Beasley can play through the year without suspensions affecting his availability, it’s suggested that he’ll “command” over the minimum for next year.
Should the Pistons Reunite With Beasley?
One has to believe the open roster spot is reserved for the 29-year-old sharpshooter if he’s cleared. Beasley made it clear at the end of the Pistons’ 2025 playoff run that he wanted to play in Detroit again.
The Pistons were willing to invest a lot into the guard, who shot 42 percent from three, while attempting nine shots from deep per game. The situation made them pivot to different targets in free agency.
The alternative moves should help the Pistons maintain strong shooting and scoring off the bench. By acquiring Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson, the Pistons picked up a versatile guard to play on and off the ball, along with a three-point specialist.
Still, Beasley was recognized as the second-best bench player last season. He was also a major part in keeping locker room chemistry high, being one of the dew seasoned veterans on a young team.
If Beasley can play out most of the season, the Pistons shouldn’t hesitate to bring him back.
