J.B. Bickerstaff Analyzes Key Pistons Duo After Win vs. Bucks
On Sunday night, the Detroit Pistons got an opportunity to put their new-look system under J.B. Bickerstaff to the test. With the Milwaukee Bucks in town, the Pistons got off to a slow start as the All-Star guard Damian Lillard had his way with the Pistons’ defense through one quarter.
Once they reached the second quarter, though, the Pistons bounced back. Suddenly, they took control of the game and came away from the matchup with a ton of positives to be happy about.
After the game, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff discussed what he liked about the backcourt duo of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.
“I thought they were good,” said the first-year Pistons head coach. “I thought they really understand and will keep getting better at how to play off of one another.”
All offseason long, the fit between Cunningham and Ivey was one of the biggest questions surrounding the Pistons. As they navigated through a 14-68 season in 2023-2024, Cunningham and Ivey have a lot to prove next season.
“Watching them look at how to set each other up kind of diversifying the point of attack. They are different in their game, right? But the same big guy has to make decisions from a play-by-play, whether he’s dealing with Cade using his size and his shiftiness or JI using that speed,” Bickerstaff added. “I think it makes defenses have to make tough decisions.”
The Bucks had their hands full with the Ivey-Cunningham combination on Sunday.
In 24 minutes of action, Cunningham didn’t have his best shooting night, going 5-13 from the field and 2-6 from deep. Cunningham wasn’t as active in the scoring department as the Pistons are used to, but he still provided some positives on the offensive end of the floor by putting up 13 points along with four assists.
As for Ivey, he was the hot hand. In 23 minutes, Ivey was highly efficient from the field, making six of his eight shots. After going 3-3 from deep, Ivey finished the game with a game-high 22 points.
The first look at Cunningham and Ivey’s third run together was certainly promising. Bickerstaff and the Pistons aren’t overreacting with confidence after one preseason showing, but it’s clear the young backcourt duo is on the right path.
More Pistons on SI
Pistons Veteran Has Ultimate Praise for Cade Cunningham
Pistons Rookie Reacts to His First Day of NBA Training Camp
Cade Cunningham Opens up on Having Fully Healthy Offseason