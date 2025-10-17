Jaden Ivey Injury Update Leaves Easy Decision for Detroit Pistons
Heading into the upcoming season, one of the biggest storylines for the Detroit Pistons is the return of Jaden Ivey. However, before the former No. 5 pick could even suit up in an official game, he finds himself facing a setback.
During the early stages of the 2025 campaign, Ivey was a major topic of conversation for the Pistons. While his leap wasn't the same as Cade Cunningham's, he too looked to have made massive strides in his development.
Ivey was thriving under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, slowly putting to rest the notion that he and Cunningham couldn't co-exist at a high level.
The Pistons guard was posting some of the best numbers of his career, averaging 17.6 PPG and 4.0 APG on 40.9% shooting from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, Ivey wasn't able to show he could sustain this level of production over the course of an entire season. In a January matchup against the Orlando Magic, he suffered a leg injury that would keep him out for the remainder of the year.
Upon having 10 months to recover, Ivey looked to be back to 100% and eager to get his career back on track. That said, recent developments suggest otherwise.
Earlier this week, the Pistons announced that Ivey underwent a procedure to address discomfort in his right knee. He is slated to be re-evaluated in a month.
This is a massive blow for the Pistons, as they hoped to have Ivey back in the fold with no sort of restraints this season. However, it does make one decision easier for them.
Ahead of the October 20th deadline, the Pistons could offer Ivey an extension off his rookie contract. Now that he is shelved again for the time being, the chances of both sides working out a deal are slim. Instead, they can reopen talks in the summer when Ivey hits the restricted free agent market.
As for Ivey, this setback won't have him missing too much of the regular season. He still has a chance to get a good amount of games under his belt and prove to the Pistons he is worthy of a valuable extension come next summer.
With their preseason schedule wrapped up, the Ivey-less Pistons will now begin preparing for their season opener against the Chicago Bulls on October 22nd.
