Jalen Duren’s Emergence Explained by Detroit Pistons Coach
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren didn’t mince words before the NBA All-Star break about his start to the 2024-2025 NBA season. The veteran center admitted he was off to a slower start than expected.
However, Duren has emerged as one of the Pistons’ key contributors as they’ve quickly transitioned into a playoff contender after winning just 14 games one season ago.
Last week, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff attributed Duren’s turnaround to something as simple as consistency.
“We are seeing the talent we believe has always been there, but now he’s found a way, and it’s the most difficult thing to do in this league,” Bickerstaff told reporters.
“The separator in this league is, do you have 10 good games a year, do you have 30 good games a year, can you do it all the way to 82 games or whatever it may be? He’s put a run together where he’s been dominant on both ends of the floor.”
Since the start of January, Duren has averaged a double-double in nearly 30 games. Seeing the court for roughly 27 minutes per night, Duren has posted averages of 13 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists. He’s found success on 71 percent of his shots from the field.
Earlier in the year, there were questions about Duren’s status as a member of the Pistons’ starting five. He was also viewed as a potential deadline trade candidate. However, at this point in the year, Duren has caused most doubters to fade.
With the Pistons at 34-27, they can happily keep their core guys intact. The expectation is that the young Pistons roster will earn some playing time in the postseason and Duren will get a chance to pick up his first playoff moments in the NBA come April.
