Kendrick Perkins Compares Detroit Pistons Star to Hall of Fame Forward
Since play resumed following the All-Star break, the Detroit Pistons have been one of the biggest talking points in the NBA. One of the primary factors of their success has been the emergence of Cade Cunningham. As the former No. 1 pick continues his breakout campaign, he received high praise from a former player turned analyst.
After ending the 2024 campaign on a high note, Cunningham stepped his game up in a big way in year four. He's developed into one of the NBA's top point guards, recently landing the first All-Star selection of his young career.
What has stood out most about Cunningham's heightened play is what it has meant for the Pistons. He contributes to winning basketball on a nightly basis as the primary hub of what Detroit does on the offensive end. Along with extending their winning streak to eight games Wednesday, the Pistons picked up a statement win over the Boston Celtics.
Following their win over the defending champions, many analysts praised the Pistons. Among those sing their praises was Kendrick Perkins. While on NBA Today Thursday, he compared Cunningham to Hall of Fame forward Grant Hill.
"Cade Cunningham reminds me of Grant Hill, a healthy Grant Hill," Perkins said. "This man is a young superstar on the rise. He checks all the boxes. He does it all."
Injuries derailed his career, but at his peak, Hill was also a jumbo-sized player who could do it all on the floor. He was also a top pick by the Pistons, being selected third overall back in 1994.
Being compared to Hill is high praise for Cunningham, as the former Pistons star was once considered to be a possible face of the league. If not for numerous injuries, he had to potential to go down as an all-time talent.
As for Cunningham, he's cemented himself as the "franchise guy" for the Pistons in this next phase of the franchise. On the heels of his personal accolade, the young guard is dialed in on group success by leading Detroit to the postseason for the first time since 2008.
