LA Lakers Reportedly Pursued Pistons Member to Join JJ Redick
The LA Lakers are banking big on a rookie head coach ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Although JJ Redick is a well-known figure in the league after becoming one of the best three-point shooters during his long playing tenure with several teams, the former guard doesn’t have any coaching experience at the pro level.
The Lakers hope to surround Redick with experienced veterans, and are reportedly targeting a former Detroit Pistons head coach to come in and help.
According to Marc Stein, Dwane Casey has been on the Lakers’ radar for an assistant position. Last season, Casey left the sidelines for a job in Detroit’s front office.
The last time Casey coached, he wrapped up a five-year stint with the Pistons. In the final four years of his last head coaching tenure, Casey’s Pistons failed to make the playoffs. Following a 17-65 run in 2022-2023, Casey and the Pistons agreed to switch the veteran coach’s job title.
Despite having a rough go-round with a rebuilding Pistons squad, Casey has more than enough experience to intrigue contending teams that could use an assistant.
Prior to coaching the Pistons, Casey ran the Toronto Raptors for seven seasons. His team missed the playoffs just twice during that time. Before that, Casey coached the Minnesota Timberwolves. His first opportunity to take on a head coach role came after a stint as an assistant in Seattle.
It’s unclear if the Lakers will be able to convince Casey to leave his current position in Detroit to get back on the sidelines out in LA. Although the Pistons have made plenty of front office changes over the weeks, it seems Casey’s position is safe as long as he wants it.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are continuing their search for prominent helpers to join forces with Redick.
