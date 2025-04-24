Lions Star Jared Goff Supporting Pistons in Playoff Battle vs Knicks
Throughout their historic turnaround this season, the Detroit Pistons have received support from countless notable figures in the city. One of the area's most notable athletes uttered a bold take as they continue their first-round showdown with the New York Knicks.
Still months away from the start of the 2025 season, NFL teams are regathering this week in preparation for OTAs in about a month. On Tuesday, a large portion of the Detroit Lions arrived at the team's training facility to begin the start of their ramp-up process.
In a video posted on the Lions' social media account, players were asked to give a message for the people arriving after them. It was typically just a short message about having a good day on the job, but quarterback Jared Goff went a different direction. He gave a prediction on the Pistons' series, choosing them to upset the Knicks in five games.
Through the first two matchups in the series, Goff's prediction is still looking good. The Pistons more than held their own in New York, looking like the better team for the majority of both games. They ended up dropping Game 1 following a late-game comeback from the Knicks, but they took care of business in Game 2 Monday night.
Stealing a game on the road was crucial for the Pistons, as it now gives them homecourt advantage in the series. They're now in full control of their fate with the next two games taking place in Detroit. If Cade Cunningham and company can take care of business on their home floor, they have a chance to take a commanding lead in the series.
For now, all the Pistons can do is focus on coming out strong in Game 3. These teams will square off again Thursday night, with tip-off slated for 7:00 pm Eastern Time.