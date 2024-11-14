NBA Admits Error in Pivotal Call During Pistons-Bucks
The Detroit Pistons nearly sealed the deal in the fourth quarter of their Wednesday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. They were one free throw away from taking a late lead and putting the game away in regulation for their second-straight win.
The “Ball Doesn’t Lie” theory proved to be true.
It turns out that Ron Holland should not have paid a trip to the charity stripe after all. According to the NBA’s L2M report on Thursday, the call on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo was deemed incorrect.
After reviewing it once more, the NBA noted that Antetokounmpo “cleanly blocks” Holland at the rim.
“Any ensuing contact is incidental. The foul call is incorrect, but officials trigger a replay review to determine the timing of the foul call. After communicating with the Replay Center, it is determined that the foul call occurred before the expiration of the game clock and the clock is reset to 00:01.0. The foul call could not be changed to a no-call at replay and only the timing of the foul call is a reviewable matter.”
Holland went to the line and ended up coming up short on both attempts. The game went into overtime, and at that point, the Pistons lost control.
Milwaukee’s star big man was on a tear from the jump, and he didn’t stop in overtime. Giannis ended up finishing the game just one point shy of cracking 60. He had a double-double as he produced 14 rebounds.
In overtime, the Buck outscored the Pistons 16-9. For the first time this season, the Bucks won back-to-back games. As for the Pistons, the dropped to 5-8.
On Friday night, the Pistons will be back on the floor to face the Toronto Raptors. They’ll tip-off up North at 7 PM ET, hoping to bounce back and get in the winner’s column.
