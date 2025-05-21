NBA All-Rookie Team: Where Did Detroit Pistons’ Ron Holland Land?
On Tuesday, the NBA announced the 10 rookies who will be represented as All-Rookie for the 2024-2025 NBA season. Unfortunately for the Detroit Pistons, Ron Holland is not one of them.
The good news is that Holland was not totally excluded. The Pistons forward landed 17 votes for a second-team nod. He placed third on the list of rookies who did not end up on an All-Rookie team.
Holland’s exclusion doesn’t come as a surprise. While he landed on a Pistons team that ended up high in the lottery due to a 14-68 campaign, Holland wasn’t tossed into the starting lineup right away.
The rookie joined a roster full of players who were once in his position, being a high-end pick, but Detroit also added a handful of seasoned veterans to the roster as well.
Holland was an important piece to the Pistons’ second unit, which included Malik Beasley, Isaiah Stewart, Simone Fontecchio, Paul Reed, and eventually Dennis Schroder.
During his first season in the NBA, Holland appeared in 81 games. He averaged 16 minutes on the court. In that time, the rookie put up averages of six points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. He shot 47 percent from the field and hit on 24 percent of his threes on two attempts per game.
Holland showed a lot of promise on a Pistons team that took a positive step into competing in the NBA Playoffs. While his postseason playing time was limited to just seven minutes per game, Holland gained valuable experience at 19 years old.
As a fifth-overall pick, a lack of All-Rookie votes might come off as disappointing for Holland, but the soon-to-be sophomore will have plenty of chances to continue boosting his stock in his class next year.