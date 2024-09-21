NBA All-Star Confidently Overlooks Top Picks for Rookie of the Year
Will a top-five selection in the 2024 NBA Draft take home the Rookie of the Year award next season? In the eyes of the Memphis Grizzlies two-time All-Star Ja Morant that probably won’t be the case.
If he’s right, then that’s not great news for Detroit Pistons rookie Ron Holland.
Before anybody gets to blaming Morant for his bold decision to overlook a handful of top rookies, they have to understand the position he’s in.
Memphis wasn’t too far behind the Pistons and the other top selectors back in June. After a disappointing season, the Grizzlies ended up with the ninth-overall pick in the NBA Draft.
When they went on the clock, the Grizzlies selected the 22-year-old center Zach Edey.
Following a four-year run at Purdue, Edey left the NCAA with 138 games under his belt. Last year, he led the NCAA in scoring, producing 25 points per game on 62 percent shooting from the field. He was a two-time National College Player of the Year.
As Edey teams up with the All-Star Morant, the former second-overall pick out of Murray State is confident his new co-star will make a legitimate case for a seasonal award.
"Definitely rookie of the year," Morant told Commercial Appeal. "I think easily, too."
The Pistons went on the board with Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr, Reed Sheppard, and Stephon Castle selected. While they were heavily linked to the forward Matas Buzelis throughout the pre-draft process, the Pistons took on Ron Holland out of the NBA G League Ignite program.
After Holland, Tidjane Salaun, Donovan Clingan, and Rob Dillingham flew off the board. Edey ended up in the top ten before Cody Williams went to the Utah Jazz to close out that top portion of the first round.
Holland doesn’t pack the same resume as his rookie peers since he went the G League route right away. In 15 games, Holland averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, and three assists for the Ignite before seeing his season end prematurely due to an injury.
No top-five selection should be counted out for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year race—especially this early on during the year. It’s unclear if Holland will get the minutes to generate that kind of buzz next season, but he’ll surely get an opportunity to earn minutes early on to help build a case.