Pistons See Sizable Rise in Latest NBA Future Power Rankings
Last season, no team raised its stock in the NBA more than the Detroit Pistons. Amid their historic turnaround, people in and around the league are more optimistic about the future of the franchise than they've been in some time.
After going on a historic losing streak and posting the league's worst record, many argued whether the Pistons should scrap everything and start all over in their rebuild. They opted not to do this and instead made key changes across various levels of the organization.
With a new face running the front office and coaching staff, the Pistons saw instant results in 2025. Trajan Langdon brought in numerous complementary veterans, and J.B. Bickerstaff put systems in place that elevated the team's play on both ends.
By the end of the regular season, the Pistons had tripled their win total and punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2019.
Just a few weeks out from training camp, the people at ESPN put together an updated version of their future power rankings. Projecting out three years, the Pistons found themselves slotted in at No. 18. This is a steep rise from the previous rankings, which had them second-to-last.
"This is Detroit's best finish here since 2017, and the Pistons arguably belong higher after Cade Cunningham emerged as an All-NBA anchor during a breakthrough fourth campaign," wrote Kevin Pelton. "Detroit has cap flexibility to add around a core of Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson and owns all its picks. Another season in the East's top six should convince us to move the Pistons much higher next year."
Given their success last season, an argument could be made that the Pistons should be placed higher. Nonetheless, their drastic rise is a testament to how much their perception around the league has changed in just one year.
Despite being placed so low, Detroit should feel good about its outlook moving forward. They've found their primary pillar in Cade Cunningham and have interesting young talent around them. On top of that, they have ample cap space to pursue a high-level talent when it comes time to really start making a push for a deep playoff run.
Come this time next year, the Pistons very well could see another noticeable bump in these power rankings.
