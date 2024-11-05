NBA Fans Erupt Following Detroit Pistons Win vs LA Lakers
With the NBA not scheduling games on Election Day, the Detroit Pistons found themselves quickly back in action on Monday night. Following their win in Brooklyn, they'd return home to play host to LeBron James and the LA Lakers.
Despite being on the second leg of a home/road back-to-back, the Pistons were able to secure their first winning streak of the season. Thanks to strong play from their starting backcourt, Detroit was able to take down the Lakers by a final score of 115-103.
Coming off a big win over LeBron and company, Pistons fans flooded social media to share their excitment in the victory:
For the second game in a row, the Pistons were led by a balanced offensive attack. Jaden Ivey led the charge with 26 points, but six players went on to finish the game in double figures. Cade Cunningham was among the other notable performers, notching his first triple-double of the regular season (17 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists).
As for the Lakers, they were able to get good outings from both their stars. However, it wasn't enough to pick up a win over the Pistons on the road. Anthony Davis notched a game-high 37 points, and LeBron James finished with 20 points and 11 assists.
Bench scoring would be a key factor in this matchup, as the Lakers were only able to produce 10 points from their second unit. Meanwhile, the Pistons got 27 points from the four players J.B. Bickerstaff brought off the bench.
Following their back-to-back wins, the Pistons have an off day Tuesday before resuming action Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.