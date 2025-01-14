NBA Insider Speaks on Bradley Beal's Interest Level in Pistons
The Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler saga has opened up a can of worms in Arizona. With the Phoenix Suns struggling through the first stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season, they have become potential blockbuster trade candidates once again.
With Bradley Beal getting mentioned as a potential trade candidate for the second time in his career, some NBA analysts have tossed out the Detroit Pistons as a potential sleeper candidate for the multi-time All-Star guard.
However, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix is quickly clearing out that smoke.
On ‘Open Floor,’ Mannix suggested that Beal does not have eyes on a team like the Pistons.
“From what I was told from people close to Bradley Beal this week is that, look, would he okay a deal to another contender, Miami included? Yes. He ain’t okaying a deal to like Detroit or Charlotte or any rebuilding team that’s out there. He’s not doing that,” Mannix said via HoopsHype.
The 31-year-old guard went to the Suns with hopes of landing in his first title-contending situation after spending all of his career with the Washington Wizards. Through nearly one and a half seasons, it’s safe to say the Suns experience hasn’t gone as planned for Beal.
Last year, the Suns finished with a 49-33 record, which placed them sixth in the West. The Suns didn’t make it out of the first round, taking a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who made a run to the 2024 Western Conference Finals.
This year, the Suns are 19-19 so far, sitting 10th in the West. They don’t seem to be in a position to meet Beal’s demands, but he doesn’t plan to go anywhere else at the moment. When asked about trade rumors recently, Beal made it clear that nothing is on the horizon, and that will remain the case until he says otherwise.
“If [there are trade discussions], I need to be addressed,” Beal told reporters this week. “I hold the cards. Until I’m addressed and somebody says something different, then I’ll be a Sun.”
With a no-trade clause on his deal, Beal has to sign off on his next destination. As a member of the Wizards, Beal approved the deal between Washington and Phoenix. While he could be open to being a part of a Butler swap to land in Miami, the Heat are reportedly not interested in Beal’s services at this time.
The assumption was that if a Butler-to-Phoenix deal goes down, a third team would have to get involved so Beal doesn’t end up in South Beach. The cap-rich Pistons have the ability to help this kind of deal happen.
For what it’s worth, the lack of interest between Beal and the Pistons is probably mutual. For starters, Beal’s contract has several seasons left, with over $50 million in salary each year. That’s a large sum for a player to play second fiddle to Cade Cunningham.
As far as the team situation goes, the Pistons might be more competitive than Phoenix at the moment, but they haven’t overreacted to their early success. They might make a win-now purchase at the trade deadline this time around, but they don’t view themselves in a championship light just yet. Committing several seasons to an expensive aging veteran is too big of a swing for a team like Detroit at this time.
