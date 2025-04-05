NBA’s Ja Morant Punishment Made Detroit Pistons Guard Think Twice
This week, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made headlines for his celebrations in games against the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat. On Saturday, the Grizzlies and the Detroit Pistons will meet in Michigan.
Will Morant pull out the “finger gun” celebration that recently landed him a $75,000 fine by the league? Only time will tell. Clearly, the warning from the NBA didn’t matter much to the high-flying star. However, it did make Pistons guard Marcus Sasser think twice on Friday night.
In a matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Sasser knocked down a three with a defender right in his face. Feeling the moment, he started to pull off the celebration, which has become a major talking point in the league this season. Just as he did it, cameras caught Sasser instantly regretting it.
The last thing Sasser needs this week is a bill from the league.
Last Sunday, Sasser was one of five players ejected from the Pistons-Timberwolves game in Minnesota for being a part of the second-quarter skirmish. While the NBA didn’t fine Sasser for his involvement, he was suspended for one game without pay. As a result, Sasser lost a reported $15,403 from his game check.
When Sasser returned to the court from his suspension on Friday night, he checked in for 20 minutes off the bench. The young veteran guard shot 3-6 from the field to score 10 points. He also collected four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in the 117-105 win over the Toronto Raptors.
The Pistons will close out their back-to-back set with a 7 PM ET tip against the Grizzlies on Saturday.