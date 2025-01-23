NBA News: Could Detroit Pistons Rival Trade for Bradley Beal?
Soon, the Eastern Conference could see one of the most challenging stars leave for Phoenix. The Miami Heat are in the midst of a soap opera season with the multi-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, and many expect it to end with a trade. The overwhelming expectation is that Butler will land on the Suns.
The Detroit Pistons didn’t have to worry about Butler much in the recent past. As Butler thrived on the Heat—especially during the playoffs—the Pistons were busy at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
Just as the Pistons begin to enter the Eastern Conference postseason picture in some capacity, Butler’s days in Miami are quickly coming to an end.
But if Butler is as set on the Suns as everybody says, then a multi-team trade would have to get done. The cap-loaded Pistons are expected to be a potential helper in such a trade.
On another note, with Butler potentially going out West to Phoenix, that could spell the end for Bradley Beal on the Suns. Recently, some smoke has been brewing out in Milwaukee, as the Bucks have been rumored to be players in the Butler trade market but not as suitors for the Heat forward.
Instead, Bradley Beal was linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard’s Bucks.
However, NBA Insider Chris Haynes recently reported that the Bucks have not inquired about Beal.
"Contrary to popular belief, I was just informed that the Milwaukee Bucks have not inquired about Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal. In fact, it was explained to me that a connection between the two is non-existent. So, if Phoenix is able to acquire Jimmy Butler, it would not come via the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the star guard.”
Beal would be an interesting addition for the Bucks, who are looking to get themselves back into championship contention after winning the NBA title a few years back.
In 11 years with the Washington Wizards, Beal averaged 22 points on 37 percent shooting from three.
Since joining the Suns last year, Beal has averaged 18 points on 41 percent shooting from deep in 83 games. At this point in the season, Beal has embraced a role off the bench, which certainly wasn’t something the Suns envisioned when they traded for him last year.
A lot can change as the Butler-Beal markets form in the final weeks of the league, having the trade doors open, but Detroit doesn’t seem to have much to worry about regarding its division rival and potential playoff opponent suddenly acquiring a three-time All-Star this year.
