NBA Odds Give Detroit Pistons Slim Shot at Division Crown

Could the Detroit Pistons win the Central Division?

Feb 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) moves the ball up court on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) during the first half at Little Caesars Arena.
The results of the NBA’s Central Division could look a lot different in 2025-2026. Some Detroit Pistons rivals have major changes they are facing for this year.

As a result, where do the Pistons stand when it comes to the sportsbooks’ odds?

Are the Pistons Favored to Win the Central Division?

While it’s close, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently carrying the best odds in that category, according to FanDuel’s odds. At -380, the Cavaliers are favored to stay on top for another season.

The Pistons come in at No. 2 with a +700 line.

Donovan Mitchell, Piston
Here’s a full outlook at the odds, via FanDuel:

  • Cleveland Cavaliers | -380
  • Detroit Pistons | +700
  • Milwaukee Bucks | +1000
  • Indiana Pacers | +2500
  • Chicago Bulls | +12500

Should the Pistons Be on Top?

Cade Cunningha
That seems crazy to ask just two years removed from a 14-win season, but it’s clear that Cade Cunningham’s Pistons are on a different chapter these days.

Still, it’s hard to argue that the Cavaliers should be below Detroit. Last year, the Cavaliers finished the regular season with a 64-18 record. The defending champs, the Boston Celtics, were three games behind them. Nobody believed the Celtics wouldn’t dominate in the East last year, but the Cavs achieved an impressive 78 percent win percentage.

The Pistons proved they could be a threat, though. With a 44-38 record, Detroit finished in the East’s sixth seed. They trailed the Cavs, Bucks, and the Pacers.

In recent years, the Cavaliers have had the Pistons’ number, and this has remained the case even when Detroit had a major turnaround. In four matchups last season, the Cavaliers won all but one of those games. When the Pistons took home a victory in the fourth and final outing against Cleveland, they snapped a 12-game losing skid against the Cavs.

When you look at the other teams in the Central Division, the Bucks and the Pacers have questions.

The Bucks cut ties with their star guard, Damian Lillard. While they added a top free agent in Myles Turner, many fans and analysts have questioned whether the Bucks did enough to remain a real threat in the East. If they didn’t and that shows early, that could create a frustrated Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As for the Pacers, they lost their star player, Tyrese Haliburton, to an injury in the NBA Finals. Haliburton is expected to miss the entire 2025-2026 season. The Pacers are a talented bunch with a great coaching staff, but losing one of the NBA’s most notable young guards will be a tough obstacle to overcome next year.

Then, there’s the Bulls. They should’ve entered a rebuild years ago. They started last season by cutting ties with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Chicago isn’t expected to pose a threat next season.

