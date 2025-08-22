NBA Star Cade Cunningham Honors Roots With Latest Post
Cade Cunningham has been spending time away from Detroit, Michigan, and is back in his home state of Texas.
The Detroit Pistons guard recently hosted a hoops event, where he unveiled a new court that is dressed with his signature logo, which was revealed during the team’s impressive 2024-2025 NBA season.
Cunningham took to social media to show love to his city.
via @cadecunn1ngham: I LOVE MY CITY #817
Born in Arlington, Texas, Cunningham’s hoops career really took off at Bowie High School. For two years, he dominated in Texas before transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida.
Playing with some of the most notable risers in game, Cunningham was on the map as one of the top future NBA prospects. For college, Cunningham committed to Oklahoma State in 2019. He was a five-star recruit, and widely viewed as the No. 1 player in the nation.
Cunningham wouldn’t be knocked out of that spot in the NCAA. At OKSU, he appeared in 27 games as a freshman. Cunningham averaged 20 points while shooting 44 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. Along with his scoring, Cunningham averaged four assists and six rebounds.
When it came time to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft, Cunningham committed. He entered the pro player pool the same year the Pistons won the NBA Draft Lottery. To no surprise, the Pistons selected Cunningham with the No. 1 pick.
The rest is history.
No city can replace Cunningham’s home in his eyes, but Detroit has surely become his second home. Last summer, Cunningham committed to the Pistons’ organization for many more seasons. He’s got four in the bag already, and recently earned his first All-Star nod.
Heading into year five, Cunningham hopes to keep the ball rolling personally and from a team standpoint. After the Pistons made the playoffs for the first time since he joined the team, Detroit is motivated to continue finding the same success. Soon, Cunningham will return from Texas to start working on the 2025-2026 NBA campaign.
