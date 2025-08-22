All Pistons

NBA Star Cade Cunningham Honors Roots With Latest Post

Cade Cunningham unveils a new court in Texas.

Justin Grasso

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) runs back up the court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) runs back up the court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cade Cunningham has been spending time away from Detroit, Michigan, and is back in his home state of Texas.

The Detroit Pistons guard recently hosted a hoops event, where he unveiled a new court that is dressed with his signature logo, which was revealed during the team’s impressive 2024-2025 NBA season.

Cunningham took to social media to show love to his city.

via @cadecunn1ngham: I LOVE MY CITY #817

Born in Arlington, Texas, Cunningham’s hoops career really took off at Bowie High School. For two years, he dominated in Texas before transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida.

Playing with some of the most notable risers in game, Cunningham was on the map as one of the top future NBA prospects. For college, Cunningham committed to Oklahoma State in 2019. He was a five-star recruit, and widely viewed as the No. 1 player in the nation.

Cunningham wouldn’t be knocked out of that spot in the NCAA. At OKSU, he appeared in 27 games as a freshman. Cunningham averaged 20 points while shooting 44 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. Along with his scoring, Cunningham averaged four assists and six rebounds.

When it came time to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft, Cunningham committed. He entered the pro player pool the same year the Pistons won the NBA Draft Lottery. To no surprise, the Pistons selected Cunningham with the No. 1 pick.

The rest is history.

Cade Cunningham, Piston
Apr 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

No city can replace Cunningham’s home in his eyes, but Detroit has surely become his second home. Last summer, Cunningham committed to the Pistons’ organization for many more seasons. He’s got four in the bag already, and recently earned his first All-Star nod.

Heading into year five, Cunningham hopes to keep the ball rolling personally and from a team standpoint. After the Pistons made the playoffs for the first time since he joined the team, Detroit is motivated to continue finding the same success. Soon, Cunningham will return from Texas to start working on the 2025-2026 NBA campaign.

More Pistons on SI

Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List

Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame

NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions

Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury

Nuggets Veteran Gets Candid About Pistons Experience

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News