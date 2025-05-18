NBA Trade Suggestion Lands Pistons $118 Million Celtics Player
Following a shocking second-round exit, the Boston Celtics are suddenly being viewed as a team that could sell some notable veterans next year. The $118 million man, Derrick White, will be a name to keep an eye on.
While there haven’t been any official links between Derrick White and the Detroit Pistons, many writers, analysts, and fans have encouraged the up-and-coming franchise to consider taking a chance on a big trade. As Cade Cunningham has emerged into an All-Star, the Pistons are on the right path to contention.
One NBA trade proposal suggests a framework that could help Detroit land Derrick White from Boston.
Cutting Ties With a Homegrown Prospect to Speed Up the Contending Process
Pistons Get: Derrick White, Baylor Scheierman
Celtics Get: Jaden Ivey, a top-10 protected 2027 first-round pick and a top-5 protected 2029 first-round pick
“The asking price may seem steep, but White is one of the best two-way players in the league, there are decent protections on the picks and Detroit has already proven it's ready to start adding veterans.”
On paper, Derrick White would be a huge boost for the Pistons. The four-year, $118 million offer from the Celtics wasn’t a mistake. He was a key contributor to a 2024 NBA Championship team.
Since landing in Boston, White has averaged 14 points on 45 percent shooting from the field. From three, White has knocked down 38 percent of his attempts on seven shots per game. This past season, he averaged 16 points on 38 percent shooting from deep.
Next year, White is slated to make $28 million. By 2028-2029, he’ll have an opportunity to make as much as $34 million on a player option.
Detroit potentially parting ways with Jaden Ivey was frequently discussed last offseason. After a very solid 30-game sample size in 2024-2025, the 22-year-old guard has made it more difficult to include him in any trades. Before going down with a season-ending injury, Ivey posted averages of 18 points on 41 percent shooting from deep, along with four rebounds and four assists per game.
Offensively, the numbers have been similar between Ivey and White. Defensively, the Celtics guard has proven to be one of the best at his position at this stage in his career. Cutting ties with Ivey this early on certainly isn’t easy, but if the Celtics are willing to talk about a reasonable asking price for White, it should be something the Pistons consider.