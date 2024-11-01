Pistons Accomplish Mind-Blowing Stat After Victory in Philly
Sometimes, certain stats are just hard to believe in the NBA. On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons accomplished a statistic that shocked many.
An upset win against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road snapped a multi-season losing streak against the Sixers for the Pistons. It was also the first time the Pistons defeated the Sixers in Philly since 2017. That year, the Pistons employed a young Tobias Harris.
Fast forward to 2024, the Pistons’ victory against the Sixers marked the first time in seven years they won in Philly—and they did it with a veteran Tobias Harris in the mix.
Harris moved around a lot earlier in his career. After getting drafted 19th overall in 2011, Harris played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic before his first stop in Detroit.
The 2016-2017 season was Harris’ first on the Pistons. That year, he averaged 16 points per game on 38 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
The March 4, 2017 matchup featured a 32-minute showing for Harris off the bench. He put up 16 shots from the field and scored 20 points. He nearly notched a double-double by coming down with nine rebounds.
On Wednesday, Harris started for a 35-minute shift. He struggled through the first half with his shot but was active in the rebounding department; in the second half, he started to find his touch from the field while maintaining his production on the glass.
Harris finished the game with a double-double by scoring 18 points and coming down with 14 rebounds. When he left the court that night, he felt satisfied with his revenge game.
As a whole, the Pistons were thrilled to get their first victory of the season to move to 1-4. They knocked the Sixers down to 1-3. Detroit snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Sixers. When they picked up the win at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, the Pistons did it against former members of the team who were around for the team’s last win in Philly.
On the other side, the Sixers have Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond. Although Jackson didn’t play against his former team on Wednesday, Drummond collected the start in the absence of Joel Embiid. He made three of his five shots to score nine points. The veteran collected 11 rebounds and moved up the NBA All-Time leaderboard, surpassing a Pistons great.